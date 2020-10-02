Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and possession of marijuana
Deputies stopped Bradlee Edward Bellmore, 23, of 230 Pink St., West Monroe, after observing his automobile cross the center line and enter the lane for opposing traffic.
After making contact with Bellmore, deputies detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Deputies searched the vehicle for weapons and illegal items with Bellmore's consent.
As Bellmore exited the vehicle, deputies observed Bellmore drop an unknown object to the rear driver’s side floorboard area of the vehicle.
After searching Bellmore, deputies found a clear plastic bag containing suspected marijuana in Bellmore’s pants pocket.
After searching Bellmore’s vehicle, deputies found a silver and black handgun in the rear driver side floorboard, wrapped inside two black work gloves.
Further investigation indicated Bellmore was convicted of possession of Schedule II in June, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm, according to the Sept. 23 arrest report.
Bellmore admitted to ownership of the marijuana located in his pants pocket but denied ownership of the gun located in the vehicle.
Bellmore was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
