A West Monroe man was arrested for second-degree murder in February after authorities learned the suspect reportedly shot and killed his sister.
Dylan Blake Stephenson, 27, of 2315 Hwy 557, West Monroe, was booked on the murder charge.
On Feb. 27, Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies responded to the reports of a white woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries.
A witness claimed Stephenson, who was the victim's brother, began a fight with his sister, produced a gun and shot her before fleeing.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on Feb. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.