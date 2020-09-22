Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of obscenity and theft on Sunday after authorities received a complaint about an obscene act at the victim's home.
The victim said she told Willie Eugene King, 53, of 445 Defreese Road, West Monroe, to leave her home but later found two chainsaws missing from her property.
The next day she said King returned and began masturbating on the back porch while looking inside her house through a glass door. She said she saw him touching himself, so she yelled and he fled.
Deputies apprehended King, who threatened to put a bullet in the victim's head.
“While in holding at (Ouachita Correctional Center), the arrestee called the complainant via telephone and told her he would kill (her),” stated the arrest report.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
