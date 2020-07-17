West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on several warrants on Saturday after authorities learned of a disturbance at a store on Coleman Avenue.
The complainant informed police that a shirtless man was standing in the store's parking lot screaming about a child being raped. The man was identified as Khalil Rasheem Varner, 22, of 403 Gulpha Drive, West Monroe.
The officer discovered the rape allegations were false.
Varner was wanted on warrants for resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, and two counts of aggravated battery.
