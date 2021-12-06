West Monroe man accused of meth possession, sleeping by dumpster Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Dec 6, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine last month after authorities received a complaint about a man sleeping behind a dumpster on Cypress Street.Police made contact with Boyd Brantley Howell Jr., 34, of 414 Brown St., West Monroe.“He stated he was resting because he did not have any place to stay,” stated the Nov. 24 arrest report. During a search of Howell's person, police found meth inside a wallet.Howell said he used meth two days ago.He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. 