Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of second-degree battery and resisting an officer on Sunday after authorities received a domestic violence complaint at a house on Fairway Drive.
The 11-year-old complainant told deputies that her father, David Bryan Pitre, 53, of 104 Fairway Drive, West Monroe, battered her stepmother.
The victim told deputies that she and Pitre went out to eat, and Pitre drank three bottles of wine.
“The victim stated once back at the residence she said something to the arrestee that 'set him off,' at which time he punched her on the her nose/face with a closed fist,” stated the Aug. 2 arrest report. “The victim stated she lost consciousness after the arrestee punched her, and after she regained consciousness she went into the living room and advised her stepdaughter to call 911.”
The complainant said she was sitting in a living room watching television at the time of the incident when she heard a loud noise and her stepmother screaming. She saw her stepmother enter the room, covered in blood and instructed her to call 911.
Deputies made contact with Pitre, who was lying on his stomach in a bedroom.
“The arrestee refused to give deputies his hands for handcuffing after being instructed to do so numerous times, and deputies were unsuccessful in pulling his hands/arms out from under his stomach,” stated the arrest report.
Deputies tased Pitre twice to gain his compliance.
“After being advised of his rights per Miranda, the arrestee would not give a statement but would only state, 'I'm going to sue the f*** out of you,'” stated the arrest report.
Pitre was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
