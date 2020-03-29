Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of stalking and criminal trespass last week after authorities learned the suspect had approached his ex-girlfriend's house and screamed obscenities and threats toward her.
The victim said she was scared of her ex-boyfriend, Jordan Merritte Zirkle, 35, of 3990 New Natchitoches Road, West Monroe.
The victim showed deputies Facebook messages from Zirkle.
“As she was showing me messages, Jordan continued to try to video call her on Facebook,” stated the March 18 arrest report. “(The victim) showed me a video from Jordan on Facebook sent to her where he appeared to fire a firearm in the video. Jordan shortly before sent her a message stating he was going to kill her. (The victim) asked him 'kill,' and he replied, 'yea (redacted).'”
Deputies reported finding several other threats of violence as well as vulgar messages sent by Zirkle.
The victim and Zirkle have a child together.
During questioning, Zirkle said he made the video and sent it to her but meant it only as a joke.
“Jordan admitted to saying he was going to kill her, but stated he says things like that when he gets very angry,” stated the arrest report. “Jordan stated we couldn't arrest him for trespass because deputies never could get a hold of him, which he acknowledged he was not supposed to be on either property.”
Zirkle was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.