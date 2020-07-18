Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder on Monday after authorities learned of a shooting on Lilac Street.
Deputies found a victim with shotgun wounds to the head, neck and upper torso.
The victim told deputies that Joseph Whitney Hendricks Jr., 29, of 703 Sandal, West Monroe, shot him.
Two witnesses confirmed they saw Hendricks in the driveway at the time of the shooting. The witnesses said they fled when they heard the gunshots.
Hendricks was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
