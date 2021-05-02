Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man for domestic abuse battery last week after authorities learned of a domestic disturbance on Sandal Street in West Monroe.
The victim told deputies her boyfriend, Jeremy Rice, 39, of 114 Sandal St., West Monroe, shoved her to the ground as she prepared to go to sleep because he was upset about money.
The victim said Rice slapped her in the face and yelled at her. Rice allegedly dumped her purse on the ground, looking for money, according to the April 22 arrest report.
The victim said her left arm was cut and bleeding from the fall. She also said her right cheek was slightly swollen.
During questioning, Rice admitted to being in a physical altercation with the victim but denied claims of shoving or slapping her.
A deputy confirmed the victim’s injuries. Rice had no injuries.
Rice was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
