Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of soliciting for prostitutes and simple battery last week after the suspect's Uber driver reported the suspect's inappropriate remarks.
The victim told deputies she gave Kenneth Rogers, 41, of 1501 Woodland St., West Monroe, a ride on Jan. 18.
“The victim stated during the ride, the arrestee began making numerous inappropriate comments toward her in regards to asking her for sexual favors,” stated the Jan. 18 arrest report. “Victim further stated the arrestee offered her illegal drugs in exchange for sexual intercourse and other various sexual acts.”
She also claimed Rogers reached to the front seat, grabbed her inner thigh and said, “You did a good job.”
The victim said she instructed Rogers to stop talking to her in that manner, on several occasions.
Deputies made contact with Rogers, who tried to pull away from deputies.
After restraining Rogers, deputies questioned him about the incident. Rogers denied the Uber driver's allegations. He claimed the driver “came on to me first and got mad when I turned her down,” according to the arrest report.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on one count of resisting an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.