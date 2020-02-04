Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle last week after authorities received several theft complaints in the area of Ingles Road and Tidwell Road.
When deputies first made contact with Justin Wendell Haynes, 30, of 175 Risher Road, West Monroe, they observed a tractor stuck in the yard at a house a few hundred yards from where Haynes stole the all-terrain vehicle, or ATV, according to the Feb. 1 arrest report. Haynes admitted he tried to take the tractor, too.
Haynes crashed the ATV and stole a utility terrain vehicle, or UTV, to flee from deputies, authorities said.
“As Deputies approached the arrestee immediately after stealing the second UTV, he fled on the UTV before striking the rear of an OPSO unit severely damaging it,” stated the arrest report. “After striking the OPSO vehicle, the arrestee drove through the second property owner's fence, completely destroying it. Immediately after that, the arrestee then swerved toward another responding OPSO unit, in an apparent attempt to run him off of the roadway. A vehicle pursuit then ensued with the arrestee for approximately two miles all while the arrestee was traveling at speeds in excess of 70 mph, into oncoming traffic, and leaving the roadway entirely striking a mailbox on Tidwell Road.”
Eventually, Haynes abandoned the UTV and fled on foot.
Authorities chased Haynes into a storage building where Christie Lynn Reeves, 52, of 175 Risher Road, West Monroe, was present.
Deputies told Haynes they would deploy a K9 on him if he did not surrender.
“The suspect still refused to surrender at that point, at which time the K9 was deployed,” stated the Feb. 1 arrest report. “After the K9 was deployed, the arrestee (Reeves) lunged in front of the K9 to aid in the suspect not being apprehended.”
A short struggle with Reeves ensued.
Reeves was charged with resisting an officer and treated at a local hospital for a dog bite.
