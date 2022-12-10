Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week after he allegedly stole four flood lights worth $877 from the Home Improvement Outlet.
West Monroe man accused of stealing flood lights
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
- MARTIN: OCS shows what it takes to build a consistent winning program
- OCS seniors go out with a 'bang,' Eagles win 8th state championship
- OCS resurrects 2019's 'Finish Strong' motto ahead of state title game
- Judges threaten Police Jury over funding
- Former Monroe officer sentenced to 78 months
- Wossman hosts talented field for Belton/Williams Classic
- OCS feeds off Ascension Catholic turnovers in record-breaking semifinal win
- Local parades bring Christmas joy
- Daycare owner sentence increased
- Web site ranks Monroe as poorest city in Louisiana
