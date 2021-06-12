West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man for stealing nearly $400 in merchandise from Academy Sports and carrying a knife and drug paraphernalia into Pizza Hut on Sunday.
An officer was dispatched to Pizza Hut on Constitution Drive after someone reported a suspicious man carrying a weapon.
During questioning, Joshua Warren, 32, of 302 Oliece Drive, West Monroe, admitted to the officer that he stole several items from Academy Sports, including an airsoft rifle, boots and other items. The manager at the retail store asked to press charges as the merchandise stolen amounted to $394.92.
Police searched Warren's person and found a knife and a syringe in his pocket. Warren said he used the syringe to inject Suboxone.
After a check of criminal records, police confirmed Warren was a convicted felon.
Warren was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for illegally carrying weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting.
