Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of theft last week after authorities received a complaint from a local store.
The store manager claimed a suspect wearing a black hooded shirt and blue jeans stole a roast from the store and began walking west on Smith Street.
Deputies made contact with the suspect, who was identified as Tommy Joe Bouwell, 56, of 114 Sandal St., West Monroe.
Bouwell appeared to be holding something close to his left side. When deputies placed Bouwell in handcuffs, they observed a roast fall from Bouwell's side.
Bouwell denied stealing the roast.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
