Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of simple burglary last week after authorities received complaints of a storage unit burglary on Arkansas Road.

A deputy arrived at the storage unit and found a lock was cut and several pole saws and chain saws were stolen.

The deputy reviewed video surveillance footage of the incident and determined the suspect was Danny Johnson Jr., 35, of 227 Duncan Circle, West Monroe.

During questioning, Johnson admitted he committed a burglary at the storage unit on two occasions.

He claimed he sold some of the property to another person.

A search of Johnson's person yielded the recovery of methamphetamine.

He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on possession of meth.

