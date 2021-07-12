Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of felony theft and simple criminal damage to property earlier this month after authorities received a complaint about a stolen utility trailer worth $2,500.
An anonymous complainant informed the Sheriff's Office the vehicle seen taking the trailer in surveillance footage belonged to Judd Ryan Cochran, 29, of 1315 New Natchitoches Road, West Monroe.
Deputies visited Cochran's residence and found the stolen utility trailer in his front yard.
During questioning, Cochran admitted he stole the trailer and said he did so to use the trailer in his lawn care business.
After examining the trailer, deputies found its tags had been removed and the VIN number erased.
Cochran was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
