Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of simple burglary last Saturday after authorities received a burglary complaint from Morris Street.
The complainant reported seeing a man wearing orange shorts, a brown hat and no shirt inside the residence. The victim claimed the suspect stole two books from her home.
Using the complainant's description, deputies made contact with Christopher Lee Barnett, 38, of 427 Bawcom St., West Monroe. Barnett had the two books in his possession.
Security surveillance footage showed Barnett entering the victim's home.
The May 9 arrest report did not identify the two books taken.
Barnett told deputies he entered the home and stole the books.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.