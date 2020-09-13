Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of felony theft last week after authorities learned of the theft of a $2,500-utility trailer from a business on Smith Street.
Video surveillance footage showed the theft as well as quality images of the suspect, who was identified as Joe B. Gifford, 50, of 415 Bawcom St., West Monroe.
Deputies made contact with Gifford, who appeared agitated and was placed in handcuffs.
During questioning, Gifford admitted he took the trailer.
“He stated it was on a job site in Monroe,” stated the Sept. 1 arrest report. “He advised another subject stated the trailer belonged to him and gave him permission to use it. (Gifford) stated he did not know the trailer belonged to the victim.”
Deputies located the trailer in Monroe and returned it to the victim.
Gifford was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
