Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle on Saturday after the suspect's aunt said he came to her home and claimed the police and Taliban sought to kill him.
The victim said Christopher Clay Watson, 38, of 755 Ole Hwy 15, West Monroe, took her car keys and left with his three children.
The victim said she did not give Watson permission to use her vehicle and she reported it stolen.
Authorities later made contact with Watson. During questioning, he admitted he took his aunt's keys.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
