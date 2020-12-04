Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man for stealing a vehicle on Thanskgiving Day.
Billy J. Talton III, 33, of 109 Horne St. Ext., West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as for theft of a firearm and simple criminal damage to property.
Deputies were dispatched to Lawrence Lane in West Monroe because of a stolen vehicle complaint. The complainant told deputies Talton stole his vehicle.
According to the police report, two firearms, several medications, a fish finder, $360 in cash and a driver’s license were inside the vehicle.
The complainant told deputies Talton was a social gathering for Thanksgiving.
Talton’s 11-year-old son, who also was at the gathering, told deputies he witnessed his father leaving in the vehicle.
According to the police report, the vehicle was later discovered, abandoned, at a vacant residence.
The vehicle had noticeable damages to the windshield, rear view mirror, and multiple exterior scratches.
While waiting for the complainant to retrieve his vehicle, deputies observed a suspicious vehicle roaming the area.
Deputies performed a traffic stop and the passenger in the car was identified to be Talton.
Talton had one of the complainant's firearms tucked in his waistbands. The other firearm was located in the vehicle he was riding in.
