Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man earlier this month for allegedly battering a 74-year-old woman and threatening to kill another victim.
A male victim told deputies that Lee Gibson Collier, 43, of 360 Northwood Drive, West Monroe argued with him and pushed him across the room and threatened to kill him. The second victim, who was 74-years-old, tried to stop the fight. Collier struck the 74-year-old woman in the head, according to the March 19 arrest report.
Collier continued to throw items, damaging the victim's home.
The first victim locked himself in a room inside the home to escape Collier. The second victim went outside to wait for deputies.
During questioning, Collier admitted to pushing the first victim. Collier claimed he accidentally struck the 74-year-old victim. He was trying to hit the first victim again and “she was in his way,” he told deputies.
Collier was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for cruelty to the infirmed and simple battery.
