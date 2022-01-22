West Monroe man accused of striking daughter with belt Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Jan 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles last week after authorities received a complaint the suspect beat his 13-year-old daughter.Derrick Laquan Sanders, 62, of 705 South 2nd St., West Monroe, told police his daughter was acting disrespectfully so he disciplined her.“Sanders stated he struck her several times with a belt,” stated the Jan. 12 arrest report. “Sanders advised he hit her in the legs.”Police observed red marks and swelling on the victim's face, near her eye, as well as scratches on her arms. The victim said her father followed her into her bedroom and beat her with a belt."The victim advised she tried to fight back, which made Sanders more angry," stated the arrest report. "She stated she was struck with the belt several times in the face by Sanders."Sanders was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. Stop watching this discussion. 