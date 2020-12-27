Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man for striking his ex-girlfriend in the head with a flashlight last week.
Jonathan Lopez, 33, of 1514 Bennie Breece St., West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for aggravated battery.
The victim told authorities Lopez struck her once on the head with a flashlight before she could flee from the house, on foot.
Deputies observed a contusion on the victim’s head, which was bleeding.
When asked whether he struck his ex-girlfriend, Lopez refused to answer and claimed the victim was always around, causing problems.
