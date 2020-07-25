Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of cruelty to the infirmed and resisting an officer last week after authorities learned of a disturbance on Garland Street.
The 65-year-old victim was sitting in a recliner.
“(The deputy) observed the victim to be unconscious covered in blood with severe lacerations to his face/head area which resulted in uncontrollable bleeding,” stated the July 13 arrest report.
A witness told the deputy that Dustin Wayne Collinsworth, 36, of 802 Garland St., West Monroe, engaged in an argument with his father.
“Witness stated he observed (Collinsworth) hit the victim in the face for approximately 2-3 minutes with closed fists while he was seated in the recliner,” stated the arrest report.
Collinsworth told the deputy that his father made a comment he did not like so he beat him “uncontrollably with closed fists,” according to the report.
“Arrestee stated he continued to beat on the victim in a raged manner for several minutes,” stated the arrest report.
Collinsworth also pulled away from the deputy, causing the pair to fall to the ground.
Collinsworth was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
