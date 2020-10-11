Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of felony theft, simple battery and other charges on Saturday after authorities received a battery complaint from a house on Norris Lane.
The complainant told deputies that Derrick Wade Auttonberry, 35, of 102 Pleasant Valley Drive, West Monroe, stole her car keys, her house keys, and part of her valuable stamp collection.
“Victim stated when she confronted him, he struck her with a fist to her right temple,” stated the Oct. 3 arrest report.
Auttonberry stole an automobile that belonged to the complainant's mother, according to the arrest report. Deputies observed a cut on the victim's head.
When deputies made contact with Auttonberry, they found the keys and stamp collection in his possession.
During questioning, Auttonberry claimed the stamp collection belonged to him.
“He stated the victim had given him the keys to the vehicle but was unsure as to how or why he had the house keys,” stated the arrest report. “Derrick stated he had hid the vehicle somewhere in the area because he was afraid the victim was following him. Derrick was unable to remember where he had left the vehicle.”
Deputies found the automobile off Dean Chapel Road.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on theft of a motor vehicle and criminal trespass.
