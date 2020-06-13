Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery (child endangerment) last week after a 13-year-old boy called authorities to say his mother's boyfriend was hurting her.
Deputies found marks of an injury on the mother's face and mouth.
The victim said her boyfriend, Adonis Antrail Cotton, 34, of 604 Mitchell Lane, West Monroe, struck her in the mouth with his fist during an argument.
Deputies found Cotton inside the bathroom and took him into custody. A handgun was found inside the bedroom.
Cotton is a convicted felon, according to authorities.
