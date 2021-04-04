Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man for swinging a hammer at his eight-year-old daughter last month.
The complainant told officers Ronald Lee Williams, 53, of 2408 Grand St., West Monroe was drunk and armed with a hammer and hatchet. The complainant said she tried to leave with her daughter, but the victim was “too scared to move.”
While speaking with officers, the eight-year-old victim cried and claimed her father swung a hammer at her.
Williams told officers “he did not know about anything that was taking place.”
According to the March 27 arrest report, Williams already was under a protective order to stay away from the victim.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for domestic abuse, aggravated assault, child endangerment and violation of a protective order.
