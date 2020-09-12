Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault last week after a victim notified authorities that the suspect tried to hit him with a hatchet.
The victim claimed James K. Smith, 55, of 312 Lashay Drive, West Monroe, picked up a hatchet during an argument and swung it at him.
“Victim stated Arrestee did not hit him, but then Arrestee threw the hatchet at him in another attempt to hit him,” stated the Sept. 3 arrest report. “Victim stated Arrestee missed again.”
During questioning, Smith admitted he swung the hatchet at the victim and also tried to throw it at the victim.
Smith was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
