Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man for stealing from a local convenience store last week.
Ernie C. Hargrove, 23, of West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for shoplifting, criminal trespass, and resisting an officer.
Deputies received a shoplifting complaint from a Circle K in West Monroe. The complainant told deputies that Hargrove stole several items and left walking last seen in red pajamas pants and a gray jacket.
Deputies tried to secure Hargrove in hands, but he pushed away from the patrol unit, according to the Feb. 7 arrest report.
Hargove ignored deputies' commands to place his hands behind his back to be restrained, according to the arrest report.
During questioning, Hargrove denied stealing items from the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.