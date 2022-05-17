Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse (aggravated assault) earlier this month after authorities received complaints of a discharged firearm on North Martin Lane.
The victim told deputies that her ex-husband, Christopher Lee Evans, 28, of 129 North Martin Lane, West Monroe pointed a handgun at her while she sat in her automobile, before she drove away.
“While she was attempting to drive off in front of the residence, she heard a single gunshot coming from the front yard of 129 N Martin Ln.,” stated the May 6 arrest report. “When she turned her head, she observed the arrestee standing in the front yard by the driveway, pointing the gun toward the ground.”
The victim said she feared for her life because she believed he was firing the gun at her.
During questioning, Evans said he argued with his ex-wife while she was inside her automobile. He told deputies he drew his handgun and fired a single round at a garbage can.
“Arrestee advised he fired the gun out of stress but did not fire the gun toward her,” stated the arrest report.
An eight-year-old confirmed his parents had argued with one another. The child reported seeing his father draw the gun and point it at the ground while telling the victim to leave.
