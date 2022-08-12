Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week on charges of domestic abuse battery and aggravated assault.
West Monroe man accused of threatening girlfriend with gun
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
