West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last week after authorities received a report the suspect threatened his wife with a knife in front of a child.
Reginald D. Williams, 51, of 301 S 1st St., West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on Feb. 8 for domestic abuse, aggravated assault and child endangerment.
The victim told police she and her husband were arguing when Williams pulled a long knife on her. The victim also told police a two-year-old child was present during the time of the assault.
During questioning, Williams admitted to arguing with his wife but denied pulling a knife on his wife.
Williams said he left the residence and was going to stay with a friend.
