Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man for domestic abuse battery and violation of a protective order last week in response to a disturbance complaint at the suspect's home.
Willie Singleton, 31, of 110 Hilltop Drive, West Monroe, was prohibited from approaching his spouse according to a protective order. The victim was at Singleton's home when the incident occurred.
The victim and other witnesses told deputies that that Singleton began arguing with his wife before strangling her, striking her in the shoulder. He also threatened to kill her if she called law enforcement, according to the Feb. 18 arrest report.
During questioning, Singleton claimed he was trying to stop the victim from “freaking out.”
Singleton said he had been drinking prior to the incident.
There were four children under the age of 12 at the house during the incident.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Singleton was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
