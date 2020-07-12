West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine last week after authorities received a complaint about the suspect threatening to shoot someone.
The complainant claimed Christopher D. Anderson, 32, of 1130 Wallace Dean Road, West Monroe, threatened to shoot him but never saw Anderson carry a gun.
During questioning, Anderson denied threatening the complainant with a gun and denied having one. Anderson allowed police to search his belongings, in which officers found a bag containing meth. Anderson claimed the meth was actually Epsom salt and denied ownership of it.
“When Anderson was asked how much he paid for the Methamphetemine, he stated he paid $10 for a gram,” stated the June 29 arrest report.
Anderson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
