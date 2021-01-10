West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last week for pushing his mother to the kitchen floor on New Year’s Eve and trying to choke her.
Andrew M. Clemons, 32, of 103 Riverbend Drive, West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for domestic abuse battery.
According to the Dec. 31 arrest report, the victim claimed her son, Clemons, attacked her.
She said Clemons grabbed her shirt, pushed her to the kitchen floor and held her there with his hands around her neck and chest.
A witness, interviewed by deputies, confirmed the victim's account.
During questioning, Clemons admitted he engaged in a fight with his mother but claimed he was only defending himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.