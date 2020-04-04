Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man for simple assault, disturbing the peace and resisting an officer last week after authorities learned of a disturbance at a Circle K on Jonesboro Road.
One of the store employees told deputies that Joshua D. Washington, 27, of 1000 Bailey St., West Monroe, entered the store on two occasions trying to fight with the store's employees.
“One store employee stated the first time Joshua entered the store he swung his fist at his face, but did not strike him,” stated the March 22 arrest report. “The store employee stated the second time Joshua entered the store he was armed with a hammer. The store employee stated Joshua was just swinging the hammer around, but did not swing it at anyone specifically.”
Store employees also claimed Washington yelled and swore at customers and tried to fight with them.
Deputies made contact with Washington but had to take him to the ground to place him in handcuffs.
Washington was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
