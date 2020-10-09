A West Monroe man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault last week after Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies received an assault complaint from a home on Old Natchitoches Road.
The complainant said her brother, Johnathon Christopher Grisham, 30, of 1934 Old Natchitoches Road, West Monroe, charged her with a flashlight and tried to hit her with the device.
A witness confirmed the complainant's story.
During questioning, Grisham admitted he armed himself with a flashlight but only did so because he believed his grandmother had screamed inside the house. He denied trying to strike his sister with the flashlight.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
