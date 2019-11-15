Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man for resisting an officer last week after the suspect reportedly tried to start fights and get himself killed.
Deputies took Dakota Mark Weaver, 22, of 703 Sandal St., West Monroe, into custody after learning Weaver had tried to fight someone and broke the victim's front door window.
Weaver denied breaking anything and asked for his lawyer.
“While (en) route to (Ouachita Correctional Center) arrestee stated he was going to try and grab one of (the deputies') guns so we would have to shoot him,” stated the Nov. 5 arrest report. “Upon arriving at OCC we secured our duty weapon and opened the door to escort him out. Arrestee stiffened his body making it difficult to extract him from the unit. Once we were able to get the arrestee out he (began) to try to pull away and stated, 'I just want to die.'”
Weaver continued fighting deputies while he was escorted into the prison.
Weaver was booked on simple criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.
