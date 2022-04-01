Louisiana State Police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of vehicular homicide with a blood alcohol content of .262 percent last week after authorities learned of a hit-and-run on Arkansas Road near Lake Village Drive.
The bicyclist was unconscious and had a severe head injury. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment but later died.
The driver in the vehicle which allegedly struck the bicyclist was identified as Bryan D. Hinton, 51, of 125 Hardwood Drive, West Monroe.
A witness informed Troopers he was driving behind the suspect's vehicle when the crash occurred.
“The witness advised the bicycle was going with the flow of traffic when the suspect vehicle (crashed) into the rear of the bicycle,” stated the March 25 arrest report.
The witness said Hinton's vehicle continued traveling down Arkansas Road and captured a photo of the suspect vehicle's license plate.
The license plate belonged to a vehicle owned by Hinton.
Troopers went to Hinton's home and found tire tracks on the property that led to the vehicle, which was parked in the back yard.
Hinton was standing near the vehicle, according to the arrest report.
“The vehicle had damage to the passenger side headlight and bumper,” stated the arrest report. “The front bumper also had a black mark from the rear tire of the bicycle.”
Hinton appeared to be impaired, Troopers reported.
“Mr. Hinton advised he 'clipped' the bicycle, but saw the bicyclist stand up. Mr. Hinton advised he didn't think the bicyclist was injured. Mr. Hinton also advised he did not think it was a 'big deal' that he hit the bicycle. Without asking him, Mr. Hinton advised he had been drinking beer on the evening of the 25th. I asked Mr. Hinton how many beers did he heave before the crash. Mr. Hinton advised he had approximately a six-pack before the crash.”
During a test, Hinton supplied a proper breath sample of .262 percent blood alcohol concentration.
