State Attorney General Jeff Landry recently announced the arrests of five people, including a West Monroe, on charges against children.
Gregory Pratt, 53 of West Monroe, was arrested and charged with one count of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession). The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation. Pratt was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.
Jared Wilkinson, 20 of Jackson, was arrested and charged with 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession). The arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office, and Jackson Police Department.
Pedro Moreno, 40 of Denham Springs, was arrested and charged with 7 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession). The arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Mostafa Rasheed, 40 of Baton Rouge, was arrested and charged with 13 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession) and four counts of sexual abuse of an animal. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and New Iberia Police Department.
Charles Howell IV, 61 of Terrytown, was arrested and charged with one count of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession). The arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
