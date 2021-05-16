Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute last week after the sheriff's Special Crimes Apprehension Team (SCAT) received a complaint about drug activity at the suspect's home.
Deputies approached the home of Donald Eugene Killen, 36, of Hemphill Drive, West Monroe, and detected the smell of marijuana. The smell of burning marijuana intensified when Killen answered the door, according to the May 3 arrest report.
Deputies conducted a search of Killen's home and found 860 grams of marijuana, 125 grams of methamphetamine, and 53 Alprazolam tablets. Several sandwich bags and digital scales consistent with the sale of drugs also were found in Killen's home in addition to a large sum of cash.
During questioning, Killen said, “Everything y'all found belong to me.”
Killen said he found the drugs on the side of the road and retrieved them for his personal use.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
