Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm on Sunday after authorities learned of a domestic disturbance on Jerry Street.
The victim informed authorities that Richard M. Word Jr., 32, of 118 Jerry St., West Monroe, was drunk and had a gun inside the house.
Two victims and other family members left the house out of a concern for safety.
One victim claimed Word entered the living room and appeared drunk. Another victim reported seeing Word yell at the victim. Word went to his room and returned with a handgun in a holster, according to the victim.
“(The victim) stated Richard started waving the pistol but did not point it at anyone,” stated the Oct. 27 arrest report.
The victim claimed Word said her future would become his future and that he threatened them against calling the police.
“After several minutes of verbal commands, Richard came to the front door,” stated the Oct. 27 arrest report. “Richard started putting his hands in his pockets and ignored commands to keep them up.”
Deputies detained Word and found the handgun on Word's bed.
