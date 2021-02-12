Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man after initiating a fight with victims while intoxicated on Monday.
John C. Temple, 39, of 101 Evergreen St., West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for simple assault and disturbing the peace.
Victims told deputies that Temple approached them on their property, without provocation, and appeared drunk.
After the victims asked Temple to leave their property, Temple lunged towards them with closed fist and cursed at them, according to the Feb. 8 arrest report.
The victims told deputies they feared for their safety.
After arriving at the scene, deputies saw Temple stumbling and swaying.
Deputies found Temple's speech to be slurred and incoherent. Deputies also detected the smell of alcohol from Temple's person.
