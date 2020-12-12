Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man for resisting arrest and assaulting two deputies last week.
Richard J. Hilt, 37, of 4107 Whites Ferry Road, West Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the charges.
According to the Dec. 1 arrest report, deputies responded to an anonymous complaint of an unresponsive person on Thomas Street.
Deputies found Hilt to be asleep and unresponsive so they woke him and tried to ask him questions. During questioning, Hilt became increasingly violent and began to yell obscenities at deputies on scene, according to the arrest report.
Deputies instructed Hilt to turn around and place his hands on the structure in front of him so he could be checked for weapons, but Hilt responded with obscenities and attempted to shove both arms towards two deputies, the arrest report stated.
Deputies said Hilt was apprehended and placed in a rubber room at OCC because of his violent behavior.
