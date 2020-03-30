Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on several charges including battery of a police officer last week after authorities learned the suspect tried to enter a home on James Cummings Road without permission.
The complainant told the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office that Derrick Lee Clark, 30, of West Monroe, tried to enter the home forcefully through the back door and a window.
When deputies arrived, they saw Clark flee to a shed behind the house. Deputies identified themselves and yelled for Clark to stop running. Eventually, Clark appeared to surrender to deputies but then struggled.
“The arrestee again ignored the commands and began moving frantically at which time deputies observed knives and handguns mounted on the wall,” stated the March 22 arrest report. “Deputies attempted to place the arrestee into handcuffs at which time he grabbed onto the bed rails and began kicking deputies....”
Clark's girlfriend told deputies that she was in bed when Clark came to bed.
“She advised the arrestee began pushing her telling her to get out,” stated the arrest report. “She advised she did not move at which time the arrestee grabbed her by both arms telling her to get out.”
The victim said said she fled to the complainant's home. The complainant said Clark beat and kicked on the door.
“They all advised once the arrestee stopped beating on the door, they heard noises which sounded as if the arrestee was prying at the back door with an unknown door,” stated the arrest report.
Deputies observed the doorknob to be broken and a screwdriver lying next to it.
Clark was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of resisting an officer, resisting a police officer with force, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and battery of a police officer.
