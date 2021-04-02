Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery last week after authorities received a complaint the suspect struck his wheelchair-bound girlfriend in the head.
During questioning, Tony Robert, 52, of 319 Pink St., West Monroe, told deputies he hit his girlfriend during an argument.
Robert said his girlfriend was trying to take the air out of his tires. When he tried to wheel her back inside, she allegedly grabbed his shirt and tore it.
“Tony stated he got angry and struck (her) in the back of the head numerous times,” stated the March 28 arrest report. “Tony stated (the victim) and he have lived together for nine years and she is constantly yelling at him and he 'finally had enough.'”
The victim as well as other witnesses confirmed Robert's account.
Robert was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for domestic abuse battery.
