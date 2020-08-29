Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on several drug charges last week after stopping the suspect's automobile for a traffic violation.
The driver, Brent Thomas Chavers, 35, of 102 Oakdale St., West Monroe, appeared nervous, according to deputies.
When questioned, Chavers told deputies that he possessed illegal items or weapons inside his automobile.
“There is dope and a gun underneath my seat,” Chavers told deputies.
After a search, deputies recovered one plastic bag containing 14 grams of methamphetamine, a bag containing 40 Acetaminophen/Oxycodone pills, one 9mm handgun, and a digital scale.
Chavers claimed ownership of each item and said he sold drugs for profit.
He was previously convicted of a felony in 2019 and was on parole at the time of his arrest on Aug. 20.
Chavers was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for improper use of signals, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of Oxycodone with intent, illegal carrying of guns in the presence of drugs, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
