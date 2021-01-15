Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man on a host of charges including possession of heroin with intent to distribute last week after authorities stopped the suspect riding on a four-wheeler.
Deputies stopped Brent Thomas Chavers, 34, of 114 Sandal St., West Monroe, while he was traveling south on Evergreen Street.
Chavers kept reaching into his waistband and was ordered to show his hands, though he refused to comply, according to the Jan. 6 arrest report.
When asked whether he possessed anything illegal, Chavers said, “Yes, a couple ounces of dope.”
On his person deputies found four ounces of methamphetamine, more than one ounce of marijuana.
Chavers told deputies he was headed to sell the drugs but could not find a buyer.
During a search of Chavers’ home, deputies found more than six ounces of meth, about one gram of heroin, and some six grams of Xanax.
Chavers claimed ownership of all the drugs and said he sold the drugs to make a living.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on use of off-road vehicle on public road, resisting an officer, possession of methamphetamine with intent, distribution of marijuana, and possession of Xanax with intent.
