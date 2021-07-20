Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies working with the Special Crimes Apprehension Team, or SCAT, arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute earlier this month after authorities received a complaint about the suspect selling drugs.
Deputies visited the house where the illegal activity was allegedly occurring and found the name of Cameron Clay Bradshaw, 21, of 199 Sandifer Road, West Monroe, on a box containing large plastic bags commonly used to package drugs. They also found a 12-gauge shotgun and a Ruger semi-automatic handgun as well as 110 grams of marijuana, and a digital scale.
The homeowner, who was Bradshaw's mother, said her son often used the shed where the drugs were found.
During questioning, Bradshaw claimed ownership of the drugs inside the shed but declined to answer questions about any other items found.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on July 6 on the above charge as well as on one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.