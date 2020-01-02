Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through disorderly conduct and resisting an officer last week after an off-duty officer learned of a patient acting strangely at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Hospital staff told the deputy that Gregory Benard Jackson, 60, of 210 Ludwig Ave., West Monroe, had been discharged and was waiting for someone to pick him up.
The deputy made contact with Jackson, who was yelling obscenities at female nurses in the emergency room, according to the Dec. 25 arrest report. Jackson also yelled loudly at deputies, too, they said.
When advised not to use profane language, Jackson began loudly yelling, “F*** y'all motherf*****s” and “I'm not going to jail,” according to the arrest report.
Later, deputies gained control of the suspect and transported him to Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked.
